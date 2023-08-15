Focus on youths

District and LLG leaders voiced their support during the commemoration of the International Youth Day, which falls on the 12th of August every year.

KVULLG observed the event on Friday, August 11th, with a march pass from the Kokopo Secondary School roundabout to the market, where speeches were held under this year’s theme of ‘Green Skills for Youths’.

KVULLG Manager, Freddie Lemeki, said the theme points to skills at home or in the communities, where young people can tap into to add value to their lives.

When acknowledging the leadership of the KVULLG youth representative and chairman of the ENB Youth Wave organisation, Norman Samson, for the program, Lemeki called on youths within the 20 wards of the LLG to mobilise themselves through such organisations.

“In KVULLG, we have 20 youth representatives from each ward. From this structure of youths, we will try to make sure that our youths are in order. And though we may not fix all the problems, at least the problems can be minimised,” he said.

Kokopo Mayor, Isidor Bonga, assured his political support for the Youth Council in the LLG and further urged the council leaders to mobilise young people at the ward level through this structure so that they are captured under programs intended for youths.

“Once this council is rooted at the wards and is effective, we at the KVULLG will look at establishing the Women’s Council followed by the Men’s Council. But today, we are focusing on youths, who are often blamed for problems in society,” Bonga said.

Giving a brief background on International Youth Day, KVULLG Youth Council chairman, Norman Samson, said the commemoration of this program is to add value to the potential of each of the youths within the LLG.

He said the International Youth Day was birthed at the United Nations General Assembly in 1998, for August 12th, and has been commemorated under various themes over these past two decades.

“Today the world is embarking on a green transition. The shift towards environmental sustainability and a climate-friendly world is critical not only for responding to the global climate crisis but to also achieving the sustainable development goal,” he said.

And this, he says, will depend on the development of green skills among the population, which includes knowledge and skills needed to live in, develop and enable the effective use of technology and processes in occupational settings.