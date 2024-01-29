Feast of St Francis de Sales: Bringing Children closer to Jesus

“In the spirit of Synodality, we urge our lay people to actively participate in our faith formation so that they can meaningfully promote an atmosphere of listening, participate in the decision making and build up the community of faith,” quoted Otto Separy, Most Reverend Bishop and President of Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC) of PNG and Solomon Islands.

The commemoration of the Feast of St. Francis De Sales, Patron Saint of Journalists and Writers, took place at the CBC today.

The theme is “Bringing the Children to Jesus for a fully human communication”.

It highlighted the need to address problems and break barriers to ensure all children and youths are aware of their actions towards society. The topic of discussion was ‘Bringing the voice of Children and their issues to the Society’.

The theme stems from the use of media to influence morally acceptable behaviour in children; not just in their families but also in their physical, spiritual and social life, in accordance to the Catholic faith.

Guest speakers were Sister Daisy Anne Lisania, Reverend Father Giorgio Licini, Most Reverend Bishop Otto Separy, Lucy Lavu and NBC Programs Director Peter Sindra.

Sister Daisy, Secretary of the Social Communication Commission of CBCPNGSI, provided insight into the purpose of Catholic churches prioritizing communication at all levels. Given the existing issues children in the country experience, media can be of great help to ensure the voices of these children are heard. Sister Daisy elaborated on the Religious life of Saint Francis, which has paved the way for upholding Christian values through communication.

Reverend Father Giorgio, CBC General Secretary of PNGSI, embarked on the Pastoral letter for 2024 that is to purposely encourage the closest workers to strengthen their efforts to bring children and young people to Jesus. These are priests, catechists, teachers, and parents. Reverend Father Giorgio emphasized the economic situation and child protection, which are the main barriers to the formation of faith for young children.

Most Reverend Bishop and author of the Pastoral letter, Otto Separy, called out on all parents to teach their children morally acceptable behaviours, and the importance of the catholic faith.

An implementation of the pastoral letter will be effective this year as they will work closely with catholic agencies to help students excel in their Christian journey.

“Parents, teachers and elders should also provide children and young people with the necessary personal accompaniment they need. They should lovingly talk to them, listen to their problems and help discern what is God’s will for them.

“The education of children in the faith starts at home. It is ‘the place where parents pass on the faith to their children’ (Evangelii Gaudium, 66). By loving and caring for their children and through the power of positive parenting, they are already teaching them about God because God is Love,” said Most Reverend Separy.