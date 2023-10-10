Family planning, fundamental human right

“These are issues that need to be challenged, says CPL Foundation Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel.”

Sir Mahesh said, “We face significant challenges and we need to address them head on for the benefit of our nation’s future generations.”

At the launch of the CPL Foundation’s Family Planning advocacy Centre, Sir Mahesh said family planning is not just a health issue, but also a fundamental human right.

“It empowers individuals, especially women to make informed choices about the number of and spacing of their children. It contributes to healthier mothers and children, reduces maternal and infant mortality.

Adding, “We (PNG) are amongst some of the highest statistics in the world for that, and it also enhances the overall wellbeing of families and communities,” Sir Mahesh stated.

The project is greatly localized. Sir Mehesh explained, “We do realize this is a very controversial. Very sort of no topic when we talk about family planning Papua New Guinea. We do understand the importance of tailoring our approach to unique cultural and geographical context of our nation. Thus we’ve engaged our own home-grown experts, the LEAN team, who are here today to work closely with local communities, health organizations and government authorities to ensure success of this program.”

LEAN Consulting Limited PNG led by Chief Executive Officer and Lead Facilitator, Lauretta Bele said, as part of the initial stages of the program, a pilot assessment was conducted in the communities of Koki and Hanuabada. This assessment identified that more awareness and health promotion on family planning and other sexual and reproductive health and social programs are needed to strengthen the quality of life for these communities.

Bele added, “Out of that assessment, we were able to identify key stakeholders that work in and around Koki and Hanuabada who would be able to support CPL’s vision in strengthening community-based awareness and health programs.”

Sir Mahesh further appealed, stating, “We invite all stakeholders in government institutions, agencies, and the community leaders to join hands with us in this endeavor because we cannot do this alone and we need everyone’s support.”