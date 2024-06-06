FairPrice supports 14th Walk Against Corruption

Hosted by TIPNG, this event is dedicated to raising awareness about corruption and providing a peaceful platform for citizens to voice their opposition to this critical issue.

As part of its sponsorship, FairPrice extended its support to 13 schools in Port Moresby and Lae, enabling them to participate in the walk alongside other concerned citizens. Additionally, FairPrice also donated a family prize and shopping-vouchers as prizes for the team.

"We are deeply committed to the fight against corruption and are proud to stand alongside TIPNG in support of the Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk against Corruption," said Christopher Elphick, Director of FairPrice.

“At FairPrice, we believe in doing business with integrity and upholding strong ethical values in all our operations.”

"The Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption serves as Transparency International PNG's major fundraising event," explained Arianne Kassman, TIPNG CEO.

"These funds are vital for our sustainability, allowing us to fulfill our mission of empowering Papua New Guineans to take action against corruption. We are deeply honored by the support of businesses like FairPrice Furniture & Electrical, both as event sponsors and corporate members. This year's Walk carries the theme 'Rise to the Occasion,' a powerful call to action for every citizen to step forward, take a stand, and embrace their responsibility to safeguard the integrity of our society."

The 14th annual SASWAC will be held on Sunday, 16th June 2024 at the Sir John Guise Stadium. This event promises to be a powerful demonstration of unity and determination in the face of corruption.

“FairPrice encourages all citizens to join in this important cause and make their voices heard.”