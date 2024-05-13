Eye health centre boost

Over 90 per cent of blindness and vision impairment in PNG is avoidable.

Due to this reason, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and his counterparts headed over to the University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences for the announcement of the PNG Eye Health after their bilateral talks with the PNG Government earlier today.

This is through the partnership between the governments of New Zealand and PNG through the PNG National Eye Health Programme.

The site of the PNG Centre for Eye Health has not been touched yet, however, construction will begin in August 2024. The New Zealand Government pledged NZ$18.9 million to the Centre.

“New Zealand is very proud of our engagement to this respective cause and especially to be at this Eye care facility plan and to be operative and will serve a lot of people. We must work together to tackle this issue of eye health.”

Secretary for Health, Dr Osborne Liko announced that the Eye centre will be the highest in the Pacific region.

“Sadly, many individuals remain unaware of their eye health issues or the availability of treatment. Today marks a significant step in addressing these challenges of eye health. I give my heartfelt gratitude for your support. This investment stands as one of the largest commitment New Zealand has made to eye care development.

“This cooperation reflects the enduring friendship, New Zealand the Fred Hollow Foundation and PNG.”

Present for the event was Port Moresby General Hospital chief executive officer, Dr Paki Molumi, Executive Dean for the School of Medicine and Health, Dr Nakapi Tefuarani and Fred Hollows Foundation NZ's Board of Trustees, Lady Roslyn Morauta amongst others.

An approximate time of 18 months has been given to the construction of the centre before the official opening.