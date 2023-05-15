Ensure safety of health workers

Coordinator of Morobe’s Family Health Services, Sr Patricia Mitiel-Gahanao, is appealing to residents to ensure the safety of her team as they strive to increase the province’s immunisation coverage for the next three weeks.

“Bifo, mi wanpla victim blo displa, ol nes we ol sa ronim ol, ol sa sutim ol lo ston,” she said. (I was a victim of instances where nurses are chased or stoned.)

“Plis mi apil lo yupla ol kominiti – ol lidas lo church, kominiti lidas – plis, yupla mas lukluk gut na protektim ol wok manmeri blo mipla husat ol bai kam lo peles blo yu, insait lo setolment, ol bai wokabaut lo bus – wanem hap – plis, lukluk gut lo ol displa lain. (I appeal to the community – church and community leaders – protect our staff who will come to your village, settlements, walk through the bush, please take care of them.)

“Toksave lo ol yangpla man, o husat lo ples lo lukautim gut ol displa lain. Ino blo yumi lo bagarapim. Ol i kam lo givim gutpla samting. Ol no kam lo bagarapim yupla lo kominiti.” (Advise the youth or whoever in the village to take care of them. They are here to help the community.)

Morobe Province launched its measles, rubella and polio immunisation campaign this morning at the Huonville Primary School field.