Enga celebrates dedication day

Led by pastors and elders of different church denominations, the faithful were in a procession from the Ipatas Centre office carpark to the town’s main grandstand near BSP Bank.

There, they were received with more songs of praise from different groups, including traditional Christian singing groups from the six districts of Wabag, Wapenamanda, Kompiam, Ambum, Laiagam, Porgera-Paela and Kandep.

During the main program, representatives from various denominations offered prayers of thanks to God for the many blessings they had received in the last 45 years.

They also sought forgiveness for the many killings through tribal fights.

Enga Provincial Government assembly member, Luso Lolen, thanked the church groups for organising the ceremony and pledged to support the program through EPG commitment.

He said they will make the event bigger and better next year with extended activities and guests.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas marked April 17th as Dedication Day, which will be commemorated every year to thank God for blessing his people in the province.