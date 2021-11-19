ENB drug Administration Deferred

The tropical, parasitic disease is commonly known as elephantiasis.

The deferral was confirmed today during the final meeting of the Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) MDA Taskforce Committee in Kokopo, attended by members from the Provincial Health Authority (PHA) and donor partners like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

LF Technical Advisor from the National Department of Health (NDoH), Mary Yohogu, said the MDA for LF was initially scheduled for last year, following the first round in 2019, but had to be deferred to this year due to COVID-19.

However, the program had to be further delayed again due to COVID 19, to early next year.

Despite the challenges the country is currently facing, Yohogu said the MDA must be rolled out sooner as it has already been deferred for two years.

And though it will be another challenge, given the upcoming national general elections, Yohogu stated that the program can be achieved with commitment from all stakeholders, including the host province.

She said while there is some resistance against COVID-19 vaccination and awareness, the LF MDA program aims to ensure the targeted 90 percent of the province’s population receive their second dosage to protect the third and fourth generation.

She stated that the 10 percent that will not receive the treatment are those that are less than 2 years old, breastfeeding mothers of 2-week old babies, pregnant women, the elderly and sick people.

Though this tropical disease is not life threatening, it has been described by senior medical officers as very debilitating as it creates disability and economic strain on families.

New Ireland was the first province to undertake the MDA treatment through the use of 2 drugs initially for three rounds and then piloted the present three-drug regimen of ivermectin, D-E-C and albendazole, or IDA, in the fourth round in 2019.

Yohogu said the administration of the IDA had proven more effective, which finally enabled the people of New Ireland Province to be declared free of LF by the WHO.

(The Lymphatic Filariasis MDA Taskforce Committee)