Empowering Girls Through Hygiene Initiative

The event, held today, also marked the commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28th, aims to raise awareness about menstrual care, combat period stigma, educate on menstruation, and advocate for inclusive period-friendly facilities.

Aligned with the objectives of Menstrual Hygiene Day, WaterAid PNG, through LDSC funding, constructed a facility at Hisiu Primary School that caters to menstrual management among girls and menstruating teachers.

This new facility includes a shower, handwashing basin, toilet, incinerator, and a lockable door for safety and privacy.

Such amenities allow girls and teachers to manage menstruation with dignity, thereby contributing to reducing the dropout rate among girls and supporting them in completing their basic education and life goals.

Additionally, the facility features a ramp and rail for accessibility for students and teachers with disabilities, as well as separate toilets for males and females.

Member for Kairuku Hiri District, Peter Isoaimo, delivered the keynote speech and jointly inaugurated the facility.

He said, "I thank WaterAid PNG today for their kind gesture in toilets and septics so our children live in a healthy learning environment and they grow up learning these basic things to live a hygienic life."

"Each and every one of us need to invest in our children, so one day when we are old our children are better educated than us, to take this village and this country forward," Isoaimo added.

Mr Isoaimo donated K10,000 of his own money to the school and pledged K300,000 for the future construction of a double classroom.

Deputy Head Teacher Bernadette Aihi of Hisiu Primary School thanked WaterAid PNG for their generosity in implementing a vital initiative that will benefit their young women.

"With the introduction of this facility it is a great benefit to the school and community as well. We as educators will do our best to utilize the WASH facility, and educate our young women on how to use it well."

Among the other key stakeholders present were Rhonda Tisap, Health Promotion Coordinator at the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority who witnessed the opening ceremony alongside representatives from WaterAid PNG and the school.