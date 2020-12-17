Emergency kits for children

APLS kits will support training for health workers in Paediatric Medical Emergency for many years to come.

The APLS training program was introduced through the Clinical Support Program for clinicians and trainees at ANGAU Memorial Hospital, PMGH and the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS). It is supported by the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership and facilitated by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

Forty-seven health workers in the field of paediatrics from PMGH, ANGAU Memorial Hospital, UPNG SMHS, Gerehu Hospital and selected health facilities in Central Province have benefited from this APLS training. The donation of two APLS kits will ensure that PMGH, ANGAU Memorial Hospital and UPNG SMHS can independently train staff and students.

APLS is an internationally recognised protocol for emergency paediatric care. It was developed to upskill clinicians on practical methods to treat children during the crucial first few hours of a life-threatening illness or injury. The training program uses child-sized mannequins and equipment kits to simulate scenarios for the treatment of children.

At ANGAU Memorial Hospital, the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (PHA) CEO, Dr Kipas Binga and PHA Chairman, David Wissink, were present to witness and receive the APLS kit presented by Australian High Commission acting Counsellor for Health Security, Elise Newton.

At PMGH, Australia High Commission First Secretary for Health, Chris Graham, presented the APLS kit to PMGH Acting Director Medical Services, Dr Kone Sobi.

(Participants demonstrating the use of the items in the emergency kit)