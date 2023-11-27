Embodying Christ's Peace through unity

The event, graced by the presence of Cardinal Sir John Ribat, saw him delivering an inspiring confirmation ceremony.

In an interview, Cardinal Ribat underscored the universal significance of the Feast of Christ, emphasising that it serves as a reminder that Jesus is not just a saviour but also the king of heaven and earth. The sacrament of confirmation, he explained, symbolizes the acceptance of increased responsibility to defend one's faith, standing firm and witnessing through both words and actions.

Addressing the candidates, Cardinal Ribat spoke passionately about the commitment to Jesus Christ and the challenges it may entail, including potential conflicts with traditions, customs, and lifestyles. He urged the candidates to rely on the guidance of the Holy Spirit, emphasising that becoming Disciples of Christ is a commitment to witness and uphold the teachings of Christ in their daily lives.

The Feast of Christ the King celebrated annually on the last Sunday in Ordinary Time, marks the conclusion of the liturgical year and initiates the Advent season. Cardinal Ribat highlighted that Jesus, as King, remains actively involved in the world, working in the hearts and minds of every individual.

As the liturgical year concludes and the New Year begins with Advent, Cardinal Ribat conveyed the importance of preparing for the coming of the redeemer child at Christmas. He noted that amidst the challenges of life, the events in Madang serve as a poignant reminder to welcome and embrace one another, echoing Jesus' mission of peace and unity.

In a powerful message, Cardinal Ribat stressed the need to recognise the face of Christ in every person and to promote peace by respecting and uniting with one another.

He lamented the recent situation in Madang, emphasising the importance of avoiding destructive attitudes and instead working together to fulfil Christ's mission of love and peace.

“In that moment in Madang, a sorrowful situation unfolded where people failed to recognize that they embody the face of Christ. It is imperative that they extend respect, unite, and collaborate to foster His peace among us. Recognizing, respecting, and promoting the presence of each individual in our lives constitutes the greatest act of kindness we can offer one another — precisely what Christ desires for us. Instead of causing harm or destruction, we should strive to embody these principles in our interactions,” he said.

Hohola Sacred Heart's Feast of Christ and Confirmation Ceremony not only marked the conclusion of the liturgical year but also served as a call to unity, responsibility, and the embodiment of Christ's teachings in the lives of its faithful Disciples.