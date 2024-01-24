ELCPNG to vote church executives

The weeklong conference was opened on Sunday, January 21st, by Head Bishop Reverend Dr Jack Urame.

The official synod proceedings started on Monday and will end on Friday, January 26th.

Over 500 attendees from the 16 other ELCPNG districts, and international delegates, were welcomed by the host, Immanuel District, with tambourines, songs, dances and traditional singsing.

While the synod is hosted every two years, elections for church executives are held every four years.

Today, candidates for the Bishop, Assistant Bishop and Church Secretary positions will introduce themselves while elections will be held on Friday.

Rev Urame, who is serving his third term, said an executive is allowed four terms.

“A person must muster two nominations to go into the race,” he explained.

“The process was completed, and the national church council accepted, and now they are bringing the final list of names to be presented to the synod delegates.

“The synod delegates will only do the job of electing the executives.”

Rev Urame said one other candidate is contesting for the head bishop position.

Meantime, national church secretary, Bernard Kaisom, said the synod this year has historical significance as well. Many years ago, local missionaries from the districts of Yabim and Yukata, in Morobe Province, moved up to Ialibu to spread the Gospel.

“It’s interesting that some of these people are going back there to see where their forefathers went for their evangelism work.”