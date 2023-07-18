ELCPNG signs child development deal

The partnership aims to institutionalise the Parenting for Child Development Program (P4CD).

ELCPNG Head Bishop, Rev Dr Jack Urame, said the church believes that children are our future, hence a strong foundation needs to be built to create a better future for PNG.

“A lot of challenges are facing us because as society, some of the issues affecting our country started at the community level,” he said.

“This kind of agreement is to understand each other collectively as church and also as government; what we can do together so that we lay a strong foundation and children can grow up in a safe home, within safe families and they can have a good orientation for the future.

“The future of our country depends on how we develop young children.”

Parenting for Child Development is a group parenting program, developed for PNG, with the aim of reducing harsh parenting, child maltreatment and violence against children.

Generally, it emphasises on the power of positive parenting, which helps children fare well in school, have fewer behavioural problems and stronger mental health.

With 350 trained facilitators already on board, the program is being rolled out across 250 sites in the Morobe Province, offering support and guidance to enhance parenting skills.

PNG is confronted with alarming levels of violence, disproportionately affecting women and children. Recognizing the urgent need for action, UNICEF PNG Representative Claudes Kamenga stressed the importance of collective efforts to alleviate the suffering endured by these vulnerable groups.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by a team from Unicef, led by Kamenga, UN Resident Coordinator, Richard Howard and his team, the Family Sexual Violence Unit and other national and provincial agencies and groups in the space of family health and child welfare.