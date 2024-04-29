ELCPNG pastors trained

The training was planned, arranged and facilitated by the church Ministerial Training Division and financially supported by the Church Partnership Program, ELCPNG and special project office.

Seventy-six pastors from ELC Immanuel District, ELC Hagen District, ELC Jiwaka District and ELC Simbu District completed their in-service training at Tiripini circuit, ELC Immanuel at Pondi village, in Pangia.

Another group of 52 pastors from ELC Goroka, ELC Kainantu and ELC East Simbu are at the Raipinka Lutheran mission station for the pastors in-service training.

ELC Ministerial Training Division secretary, Reverend Giesa Panpan, said this training falls under the ‘Continue Theological Education’ program that aims to enhance participants’ basic knowledge of pastoral ministry.

Rev Panpan told the pastors that this inservice is focused on the pastoral office and its integrity, which will help them to understand the important gifts and tasks of their office and identify the importance of the ministerial integrity.

“Over the years, in different spaces in the church arena, people have been questioning the integrity of the pastoral office when there are indications of an absence in pastoral ethics,” Rev Panpan said.

Thus, Rev Panpan said this training was conducted to restore confidence and bring back the reputation of the pastoral office and its integrity.

He outlined that the inservice has brought pastors together, giving them the opportunity to share their experiences and enhance their understanding of the gifts and tasks of the ordained ministry office.

The inservice covers five areas of which the first part is pastoral office according to the Book of Concord, facilitated by the Lutheran Church of Australia pastor and missionary teacher at the Locgaweng Senior Flierl Seminary, Reverend Murray Smith.

Rev Panpan delivered teaching in the second part focusing on the Integrity of the Office of the Word and Sacrament while Martin Luther Seminary principal, Reverend Gigmai Okuk, gave his session on preaching, which is the third part.

CPP senior project officer Watson Gabana also had a session on gender equality, disability and social inclusion and ELCPNG Vision 2030 officer, Luther Gubagub, concluded with the church Vision 2030.

Similar training will be conducted for the other ELCPNG districts in Momase, New Guinea Islands and the Southern Region this year.