ELCPNG pastors’ conference underway

A colourful welcome was conducted by the youths, Sunday school children and women and men of Kulubob circuit to receive the pastors and evangelists with their families and dignitaries over the weekend.

ELC Karkar District president Reverend Matei Ibak said young people were heavily involved because they are the future generation of Lutheran church and must know how national events like this are organised.

He said this is his first experience to host such events and delegates attending this conference must see it as a retreat for self-reflection and self-assessment and not just a conference.

He urged pastors and evangelists to do more spiritual meditation and see how far they have come as God’s mouthpiece to the people.

ELCPNG Assistant Bishop Reverend Lucas Gedabing drew attention to the main text in Joshua 24:15b: “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Rev Gedabing said the church is facing a decline in congregation numbers, a decline in Christian principles and many more, hence pastors and evangelists should step up in their roles.

Sumkar MP Alex Suguman was also present at the opening event.

The conference will end on Friday 29 September.