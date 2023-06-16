ELCPNG members thanked for prison visits

Buimo prison Chaplain, Reverend Martin Moel, said congregations, parishes, ministries and circuits from ELCPNG districts in Morobe are showing their support in cash and kind to the prisoners.

Rev Moel said the visitations so far were from Sagan circuit, Wampar parish, St Andrew’s English congregation youths, Erso Simeng Women’s Ministry from Erap and over the weekend was the Hauta congregation of Gain-Kusip parish in ELC Boana district.

He said the youth group donated three cartons containing 72 lotu book of ‘Amamas Wantaim na Lotu long God’ and 62 confirmation certificates, while the four women’s group blessed the prisoners with garden produce, fruits and toiletries, including offering money.

“This is a security institution and your visitations are part of the rehabilitation program for our prisoners and we appreciate you all for your time, effort, donations and involvement,” Rev Moel said.

“You see few female and male prisoners, including juveniles, in the chapel but whatever support given, it will benefit more than 800 prisoners of Buimo,” Rev Moel said.

Since his installation last year as the pastor at the prison, he has identified that 85 percent of the prisoners are Lutherans, and seeing Lutheran believers coming is very encouraging.

He hopes to see this continue, including other denominations or interested group visits as well.

Sergeant Carmel Chandrol of the Buimo Correctional Service Juvenile section thanked all those groups that visited, adding that those prisoners that attended Sunday service during visitations are from the low security unit, meaning they will be discharged soon.