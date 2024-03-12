ELCPNG executives to be installed

The Head of the Evangelism Department, Reverend Hans Giegere, said the installation ceremony for the Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, Assistant Bishop Reverend Lucas Kedabing, and Church Secretary, Bernard Kaisom, will take place at Ogelbeng Seminary, ELC Hagen District, in Western Highlands Province.

Reverend Giegere explained that the decision to host the programme in ELC Hagen District was made during their meeting, which was endorsed by the church council in their meeting on March 1st.

This would be the first installation out of Lae for the executives, which traditionally was in Lae. The choice of ELC Hagen this time was based on its central location, making it accessible for church members from both the ELC Highlands and coastal districts to attend and witness the ceremony.

“Reverend Edwin Huevos from the Lutheran church in the Philippines, since 2010 serving ELCPNG at the Senior Flierl Seminary, will conduct the installations and lead the church service, while ELC Institution coordinator, Reverend Giasa Panpan, will assist with the liturgy,” said Rev Giegere.

He also mentioned that four representatives from each of the coastal and highlands districts have been invited to witness the programme on behalf of their districts.

Rev Giegere expressed ELC Hagen’s enthusiasm, with preparations to host this special event next Sunday already underway. He highlighted that, according to the election standing orders, elected executives must be officially installed within two months of their election into office; a guideline they are following diligently.

“From a theological perspective, this practice is rooted in the early church, where appointed church leaders are dedicated to God, pronouncing God's blessings, wisdom, strength, and peace to lead God's people,” Rev Giegere added. He emphasised the importance of the programme, stating, “As leaders of God’s people and servants of God, facing challenges is expected, thus dedicating them to God is a must.”

In January, during the 34th Synod in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province, the executives of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea retained their positions for a third term.