No Money, No PNG Games

If the money promised by the national government to complete the game's infrastructure is not made available on time, the province may consider cancelling the event.

Southern Highlands Governor, William Powi told members of the provincial assembly in Mendi this week that the national government promised to make K150 Million available to complete infrastructure for the games and must release these funds at the earliest.

Powi wants the funding to be made available on time so that he can get the game's infrastructure ready on time and the games can convene on time as scheduled.

“If the funding comes, we will do it and I make this known to the Southern Highlands Provincial Assembly. But if the money doesn’t come, and we go into February and March, I will tell the national government that Southern Highlands, we are not ready to host the 8th PNG Games.”

Powi further said the big projects like venue construction cannot be completed in four or six months. He said, if the government delays the funding until late, he would rather protect his province from embarrassment than host the event.

Powi added that he would also need an additional K50 – K80 Million. The money will be used to provide accommodation, transportation and security for the visiting provinces.

The 8th PNG Games was scheduled to convene in Port Moresby in January 2024, but was moved back to Southern Highlands where it was initially touted to be hosted following the Prime Minister’s request to move the games back to Mendi in September, 2024.