ELCPNG candidates revealed

This is one of the main agendas for the 34th ELCPNG Synod, which is currently underway at Immanuel District in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province.

ELCPNG nominations committee chairman, and Hagen District president, Reverend Ten Tendui, said it took them almost a year to finalise candidates to contest for these executive positions.

18 candidates were interested but following due process and election requirements, only seven candidates were eligible.

Two candidates will contest for the head bishop position, three for the assistant bishop position and two for the general secretary position.

“Current executives of head bishop Reverend Dr Jack Urame, assistant bishop Reverend Lucas Kedabing and general secretary, Bernard Kaisom, will defend their positions for the third term,” Rev Tendui stated.

“They were elected into office in 2016 during the 30th ELCPNG synod at Heldsbach, hosted by Kote district in Finschhafen.

“The same executives were appointed back into office for the second term in 2020 during the 32nd synod hosted by ELC Boana in Nawaeb, and now is their third time to contest again.”

Rev Tendui said the head bishop candidates are Rev Urame from Simbu and Rev Elymas Bakung from Kote. The assistant bishop candidates are Rev Kedabing from Yabim, Rev Kiage Motor from Simbu and Rev Sere Muhuyu from Kote.

Contesting against secretary Kaisom, who is from Karkar, will be Hans Gima from Mt Hagen.

“Synod has 50 official delegates from the 17 ELC districts so total delegates are 850, and out of that number, only 30 from each district will be the voting delegates, so we have 510 voting delegates to vote, including the seven candidates.

“These candidates are eligible and qualified to contest as they have the experience, leadership and theology knowledge.

“We have over two million members and we need a good leader that must be capable, honest and be transparent to lead our church, which is still growing.”

Rev Tendui urged the voting delegates to pray and let God’s spirit lead them to decide which candidate to elect, and not to allow bribery, intimidation and petty politics to influence their voting decision.

(The candidates for the head bishop position: From left; Rev Elymas Bakung and incumbent bishop, Rev Dr Jack Urame)