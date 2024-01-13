DNPM holds 2024 dedication service

Acting Secretary, Koney Samuel addressed the departmental staff, emphasizing the importance of unity and commitment in the journey ahead, viewing 2024 as a fresh start.

In a time of reflection on the accomplishments of 2023, Samuel expressed his deepest appreciation for the dedicated efforts of every DNPM officer in representing the department without fear or favour.

Key achievements were highlighted including the successful facilitation of the Independent Review of the MTDP III 2018-2022, the launch of MTDP IV 2023-2027, and the implementation of both the 2023 and 2024 Capital Investment Budgets. The finalization and endorsement of the new PIP Management Guidelines were also among the department's noteworthy achievements.

As the country is on the brink of its 50th anniversary, Secretary Samuel acknowledged the challenges and opportunities for the new year placing high expectations on DNPM to report on the nation's progress in achieving economic development, the impact of partnerships, and the reach of service delivery to every Papua New Guinean.

Vice Minister for National Planning, Kinoka Feo, was also present and posed the question, “What type of country do we want?”. He gave illustrations of countries like Singapore and its current state of economy was mainly attributed to its uncompromising visionary leadership.

“What type of country do we want for our children and grandchildren? Let us find it in ourselves to give it our best and go over and beyond what is expected of us to turn the country around”, Kinoka said.