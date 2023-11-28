Discounted beauty services for Nasfund members

Under the program, Nasfund members will be able to benefit from a 15 percent discount when purchasing products and receiving services at any of Hannah’s Beauty Box outlets in Port Moresby. This discount is offered on all salon services, including boutique items and products

Nasfund’s General Manager for Marketing, Communications, and Research, Turaho Morea said this partnership outlines the Fund’s ongoing commitment in providing value for its members.

‘’As a Fund, we are excited to partner with Hannah’s Beauty Box to not only bring value to our members to receive professional services but also to support the growth of a local business,’’ Morea said.

Carlin Mado - Hannah’s Beauty Box operations coordinator, situated at the Rangeview Plaza, stated during the MDP signing that the discount is offered on all salon services including manicures, pedicures, and massage therapy.

‘’Our Rangeview branch is the only central outlet that offers sauna service amongst other professional services and we are open from 8am to 9pm daily. There are four packages we have available for Sauna, clients can reach out to our Rangeview branch to enquire about the different packages,’’ Mado said.

Meanwhile, Nasfund members are encouraged to take advantage of this 15 percent discount by presenting their membership cards at any of Hannah’s Beauty Box salons located at Rangeview Plaza, Gateway Hotel, and Ela Beach Hotel.