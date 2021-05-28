So far, they have distributed over 3,000 of these hygiene packs to girls in Morobe Province.

For Menstrual Hygiene Day (28 May), girls from Christ The King Primary School received sets of these hand-sewn items, along with a health talk about the female body, menstruation, pregnancy and the importance of female hygiene.

“There is a big need. Store bought pads are expensive. And the disposal of plastic synthetic pads is a problem for our environment,” said Nakei Siloi, who has been a volunteer with Days for Girls since 2018.

“We do not want our daughters to miss school just because she has her ‘sik mun’. We want to educate our girls about her monthly cycle, to emphasise to her how natural and normal having a period is.”

In many parts of Papua New Guinea, haus meri or menstrual huts provide women and girls the opportunity to support one another during their sik mun. “Because many of us have moved to urban locations, these opportunities for focused learning and rest are not readily available. We may not be talking openly about menstrual hygiene, so our daughters miss out.”

There is a culture of shame and taboo on matters pertaining to sexuality. Girls are teased at school if their clothes are stained. This also discourages our daughters from attending class.

“Days for Girls have programmes which educate our sons about menstruation. It is called ‘Men who Know’. Every man and boy is connected to a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, coworker or classmate.

“Men and boys would be crucial partners to shatter the stigma and in the future, influence decision making.

“We are looking for men who might want to volunteer to join us in this endeavour,” said Siloi.

Days for Girls was first established in Lae by Wendy Christie, supported by New Zealand and Australian Days for Girls Teams and Chapters (especially those in Annerley, Boonah and Redlands, Queensland) along with sponsors; The Lioness Club of Lae, Express Freight Management, Chemcare, Papindo Ltd, Theodist and Brian Bell Home Centres.