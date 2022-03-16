CPL Stocks Reusable Queenpads

PNG’s leading retailer CPL Group through its pharmacy brand, City Pharmacy launched the sale of Queenpads and will stock their reusable sanitary cloth pads throughout their branches.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with a female-led-and-owned social enterprise, Queenpads, as part of our SME support program through the CPL Foundation,” said CPL Group CEO, Navin Raju.

Queenpads was established in 2018, as an alternative for rural-based women to access durable sanitary pads for their health and hygiene. The reusable cloth sanitary pads are made of durable, environmentally friendly and gentle cloths that can last for up to five years.

“About 80 percent of women in rural areas do not have access to hygienic sanitary pads. This is where Queenpads has the niche market. We are a social enterprise and so, we practice commerce with a conscience when designing this innovation for durability and accessibility,” said CEO of Queenpads Products Ltd, Anne-Shirley Korave.

As part of CPL Group’s Vision Statement to make a healthier and better Papua New Guinea, Mr Raju expressed that CPL is proud to support such innovations like Queenpads for accessibility where PNG is known to be isolated.

“We encourage families and communities to broach the subject of menstrual health and hygiene with children so that they are aware to accord respect and a sense of responsibility to making access to sanitary pads for all females of PNG, especially in environments such as schools,” said Mr Raju.

The Queenpads sanitary cloths can be purchased in selected CPL Group pharmacies and stores nationwide.