CPL Signs Up For Cancer Awareness

The signing will see PNG’s leading and largest retailer, its stores, shoppers, charitable foundation and staff members partake in the health foundation’s flagship programs.

PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscilla Napoleon said breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer in men remain one of the leading cause of death and CPL as a group believes it can partner with PNG Cancer Foundation in creating more awareness and education in terms of cancer across the country.

“I would like to acknowledge CPL’s commitment to the foundation. This is not the first time CPL has supported the foundation. They have been supporting for many years, we are only documenting this partnership today so we are forever thankful to CPL Group,” she said.

Ms Napoleon also acknowledged CPL for its outstanding service to the country for over 30 years especially in supporting public health even in during trying times of COVID pandemic.

“This partnership with CPL fosters a clear pathway for awareness, education, early detection and screening for this is what we advocate about. Also create a clear pathway meaning that we will bring basic health check in our awareness sessions so for us that is bringing the added value and substance to what we do in the communities.”

CPL Group CEO, Navin Raju said during the pandemic, people forgot that there is another killer in the community and because a lot of awareness were going towards COVID-19, emphasis on other health issues declined.

“This partnership will give us an opportunity to raise the awareness of cancer. Five thousand people die of this disease every year, yet the focus has gone into a disease that is a pandemic and it is fair that we actually focus on that, but we cannot forget that there’s this disease that are killing so many,” he said.