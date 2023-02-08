CPL-PNGCF perform free health checks

A health check campaign commenced as part of the public health and community outreach program, in line with the World Cancer Day's 2023 theme; “Close the care gap: Uniting our voices and taking action".

City Pharmacy and Paradise Private Hospital conducted a two-day workshop of health checks & cancer awareness activities for the foundation’s supporter network; and free basic health checks nationwide for the general public through City Pharmacy shops.

The 2023 Health Check Campaign is an initiative of the foundation aimed to build a stronger cancer prevention campaign to extend its public health and cancer awareness programs at the local community level and provide access to basic care through the health check activities provided by City Pharmacy.

CPL Group, under its partnership, has supported the PNGCF to raise awareness and help to normalize regular health checks, an approach of primary prevention that is at the heart of the 2023 Health Check Campaign.

Basic health checks for blood glucose, pressure and oxygen levels were available to the public leading up to World Cancer Day on 4 February 2023 which saw more than 120 participants turn up for the health check campaign through the 2-day workshop hosted in Port Moresby.

On World Cancer Day, City Pharmacy shops across the country set up nurse stations for foot traffic in towns including Alotau, Lae, Mt Hagen, Goroka and Kokopo.

PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscillar Napoleon commented on the outcome of the two-day workshop held on 2-3 February 2023.

“We truly value the partnership we have with CPL Group as it is one such that enables the foundation to drive its activities forward with measurable impact.”

“In light of the over-arching theme to ‘unite our voices and take action’, education and awareness on cancer prevention for early detection and screening is the first step to closing the care gap - and in doing so through our partnership with CPL, more people can take action and ownership that improve your health awareness and overall wellbeing,” Napoleon said.

The partnership with CPL will continue to conduct the health check campaign to positively contribute to addressing the gaps that exist in cancer prevention and encourage increased behavioural change healthy lifestyle choices.