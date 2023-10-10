CPL launches family planning centre

The centre is located in the new CPL clinic wing at Stop and Shop Rainbow, in Port Moresby.

Established in 2014, the CPL Foundation has been paving the way to strengthen women’s education, health, and access to the workforce.

CPL Foundation Director, Stephanie Copus Campbell says the Foundation centres women’s empowerment. Stating that if 50 percent of the population is left behind, PNG will not be able to achieve its economic, and social development goals.

“Therefore, investing in women and girls and reducing barriers was a fundamental way to contribute to PNG’s economic and social development. So at the heart of our foundation is women and girls,” says Campbell.

CPL Foundation Chairman, Sir Mahesh Patel says the foundation has tailored their approach to family planning to the unique local cultural and geographical context of the country, thus collaborating with homegrown Papua New Guinean experts, LEAN Consulting PNG Limited, led by Chief Executive Officer, Lauretta Bele.

Sir Mahesh says, “The CPL Foundation’s Family Planning program is a testament to our belief and this is not only the belief of the Foundation but the whole CPL Group in a brighter and healthier future for everyone in Papua New Guinea.”

The Foundation has five simple goals for this family planning program, access to information; access to services; community engagement; empowerment; and monitoring and evaluation.

The Foundation emphasizes its commitment to a transparent and accountable approach, regular evaluation will ensure that the program remains effective and responsive to the needs of the people as time goes on.