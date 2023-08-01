Couples attend marriage course

The session themed ‘Strengthening Connection’ is under a Marriage course by Nicky and Sila Lee. The course used the analogy of a vine in a winery that requires – adjusting, pruning, supporting and renewing.

The couples took part in activities like reflection and sharing with each other, cido clippings of couples and inputs by Fr Ambrose Pereira sdb, who gave the couples discussion pointers.

The couples also shared on their first encounter with each other, their friendship, communication, physical relationship, future together and their weekly special moments together.

The couples commended the session as it was a necessity for their relationship.

“It has been a gift to us, as just a month ago we celebrated the Sacrament of Marriage”, stated couple, Joanna and Paul Maino.

“As couples we cannot claim to know each other and were happy to attend the program for our own enrichment and encouragement”, said Paul Harricknen, who has been married for 37 years.

The program was an initiative of Fr. Ambrose Pereira, sdb, who saw the need for enrichment amongst couples and the Sacrament of Marriage in the Mary Help of Christians’ parish, Don Bosco Technical School and in the surrounding communities. Other sessions are planned.