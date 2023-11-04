Concerns of children not exposed to dental care

This was one of the findings from the Port Moresby General Hospital Dental Outreach Program to NCD Schools during the last three weeks.

Coordinator for the NCD School Dental Program Dr. Naomi after examining the teeth of more than 1000 children said it was the first time for almost 90 per cent of the children to have some form of contact with a dentist.

“Our theme for school dental visits is mostly for prevention. They go out, identify what the dental needs of the children are, and provide some form of intervention to prevent dental diseases from infecting them.

“In comparison to last year, our target groups were 8- 12-year-old children. We identified that by the time they are 8 years, they already have some dental decay especially in their first molars,” she said.

”This year and onwards, we targeted the elementary school children ages 5 to 8 years, so we’ve seen that if we can prevent the molars from decaying, we might at least achieve the aim of reducing the diseases that we’ve identified,” Dr. Asing explained.

Apart from examining children, we have two dentists going to each classroom, doing classroom oral health education and awareness, talking about dental caries and the causes. They talked about what methods or what therapies they can do to prevent dental caries from happening.

“So we emphasized on tooth brushing, we emphasize on the type of diet they take and we also emphasize on going to dental clinics for dentists to do proper check up on them.

“We identified the issues because most of the time when dental caries or dental decay happens, you do not feel any discomfort or any pain at all, until it reaches the pulp, which is when the chances of saving the tooth are reduced.

“It’s better for us to identify this disease earlier on, and try to prevent it and also trying to change the attitude and the knowledge and the practice of children.

“So if we can change this behavior in them, we hope that by the next 10 years with continuous contact with us we hope that they can be able to maintain good oral hygiene care at their homes,” said Dr. Asing.