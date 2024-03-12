Commemorating Lieutenant Bourjade

Lieutenant Bourjade was a French flying ace in the First World War who died in 1924 on the island where he later became a missionary. Famous for his "acrobatic" landings, his name is still associated with aviation through the expression "landing like Bourjade".

A ceremony was held in the presence of Central Province Governor Rufina Peter, French Ambassador Guillaume Lemoine, European Union Ambassador Jacques Fradin, the dignitaries of the island and their community leaders, a crew of the Navy Ship, some representatives of PNGDF and some French nationals. The island's residents also turned out to attend the event.

It was not the first time that French officials and militaries paid tribute to the Lieutenant on Yule Island, many military vessels used to stop over there in the past. However, over the past decades, the tradition was lost.

This year, the 100th year of his death on Yule Island, was the right time to revive it. The officers and sailors of the "Auguste Bénébig" were very touched by the warm welcome they received and are proud to have been able to perpetuate this tradition of the French Navy. The boat is now heading to Port Moresby, where it will do a stopover for 2 days.

This ceremony was held only a few days after the first official visit of General Yann LATIL, Commander of the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia (FANC), to Papua New Guinea. He made a three-day official visit to Port Moresby at the end of February, where he met officials from the Department of Defence and PNGDF to sign a 2024-2025 cooperation plan.

The FANC enable France to have a permanent military presence in the South Pacific Ocean to protect French interests in the region and maintain France's military partnerships in this area of strategic interest. With more than 1,650 military personnel, the FANC provide regular support for missions involving government action at sea. They can intervene in the event of a security or climatic crisis affecting the area.

The FANC regularly share their expertise in the field of HADR and maritime security with the security and defence forces of partner countries in the South Pacific.

As such, France, alongside PNG, is an actor in regional security, for a free, safe secured, prosperous and sustainable Pacific, and in particular South Pacific.