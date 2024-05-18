Combating cancer through awareness

The Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) is a Non-Government Organization (NGO) formed to improve the coordination of cancer education across Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Cancer Foundation Deputy Chair, Dr Lynda Sirigoi emphasized that awareness is key due to the fact that anyone is in great risk of cancer depending on your surroundings.

“Despite the advances in medical technology, in terms of diagnosis and treatment that can cure cancer and people are able to live longer, the burden of cancer or incidents of cancer continues to rise. 70 per cent of cancers can be prevented if we reduce our risks, if we screen and diagnose early. So never before knowledge become a powerful tool, and is key to reduce the threat of cancer.”

The foundation has conducted workshops in over seven provinces across the country since its establishment in 2014, through various programme support, raising awareness on the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Young Ancilla Rayappan who has been a volunteer of the foundation for three years spoke of her experience working with the foundation.

“Ive seen first-hand the transformative power of knowledge, to delivering cancer awareness presentations to a diverse range of audience - to corporate professionals, high school students and even residence of our settlement communities in Port Moresby and it truly is a humbling experience.

“Witnessing the spark of understanding and the desire to take action from all these individuals has truly self-defined my belief in the power of prevention.”

The Gala night had business card draws, raffle draws, painting to show support and pledges to fundraise towards the work of the foundation.

Through the Gala night as well as PNGCF’s continuous work, important messages have reached Papua New Guineans in primary and secondary schools, business houses and community groups in the urban and rural parts of the country.