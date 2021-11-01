Cocoa board staff observe ‘Pinktober’

On Thursday, October 28th, female staff wore the pink ribbon badge to show their support and attended a one-day awareness focused on women’s health and well-being.

Sr Christine Atu from the PNG Family Health Association was invited to conduct awareness on breast cancer and also took the opportunity to make awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination.

She said awareness and knowledge on preventing breast cancer needed to be disseminated widely and effectively in the country.

Sr Christine said many women in PNG died from the disease due to lack of awareness on how to prevent it.

She told female staff that it is important to get medical attention immediately if lumps, rashes, growths and abnormal discharges from the nipple appear, as that is the first stage and can be treated in the country.

The second stage is when sores, lumps and rashes get bigger and need overseas treatment, and the third and fourth stages are when the infection gets completely out of control and affects other parts of the body.

This is when it has gone way beyond lifesaving treatment.

“Your breasts are important and you need to have them checked regularly for abnormalities. Do not be ashamed to have them checked by doctors or nurses because they are there to help you,” she said.

Candles were lit to remember those that had passed away from cancer.