Clinic opened for women in Kainantu

The Governor for Eastern Highlands Simon Sia officially opened the clinic on Thursday 10th December, 2023, witnessed by the Board Chairman of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Chris Kopyoto.

The Well Women Clinic was funded at the cost of K1 million by the previous Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and handed over to the Kainantu Rural Hospital.

Governor Sia said that his administration plans to bring more improvement to Kainantu in the areas of health, education, roads and bridges as well as other sectors.

After taking a tour of the Kainantu Rural Hospital, Sia acknowledged the rundown state of the hospital but also challenged the people of Kainantu District to work together in partnership with leaders to bring about much-needed change at the hospital.

He noted that in the last six years, the hospital operated without an X-ray machine with refrigerated containers being used as mortuary to keep dead bodies. Sia said, this seriously needs to be addressed.

The provincial administration is committed to deliver an X-ray machine to be installed at the KRH, which will help to reduce the number of X-ray referrals to the Goroka Provincial Hospital.

Kopyoto was delighted to see the facility ready to serve the women of Kainantu district and also other districts such as, Obura/Wonenara, Henganofi, Okapa, with Ramu in the Madang Province, as well as Markham in Morobe.

Meantime, the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr. Joseph Apa said the PHA is committed to providing comprehensive health care in the province.