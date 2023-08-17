Clergymen encouraged to reflect

ELC Karkar District President, Reverend Matei Ibak, made this statement in anticipation of the 15th National Pastor & Evangelists Conference next month.

Rev Ibak mentioned the ongoing preparations at the event venue, Anul Lutheran High School on Karkar Island, Madang Province, being diligently pursued by Lutheran members from the six circuits in the district.

“The conference is set to take place from September 24th to 29th on Karkar Island and we expect more than 800 pastors, evangelists and laymen to attend,” he stated.

He reflected that God’s Word first reached PNG in 1886, marking this year as the 137th anniversary. With this 15th national pastor and evangelists conference, there is a need for serious reflection on the past missionary journey in comparison to today’s challenges, achievements, passion, level of literacy, communication, education, understanding, geographical reach and access to reliable transportation and telecommunication.

“There were trying times in the past when God's Word first reached us, but the determination, commitment and sacrifices of early missionaries, both local and international, saw them traverse the length and breadth of this country. They preached the Word, established churches and drew believers into the Lutheran faith with boldness, convincing power and fearlessness,” said Rev Ibak.

Rev. Ibak stated that God uses pastors, evangelists and laymen as vessels to preach His Word. These groups of missionaries hold a special role. When they come to this island district, it is akin to a special call for a retreat to reflect, engage in critical discussion, and plan a practical way forward for the church’s future.