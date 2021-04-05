 

Clergy reminded to fulfill God's plan

BY: Loop Lifestyle
04:00, April 5, 2021
72 reads

Sir John Cardinal Ribat, Archbishop of Port Moresby, celebrated the Chrism Mass recently, where he reminded the clergy to be persons of action and to fulfill God’s plan in their lives and religious mission.

Cardinal Ribat encouraged them to commit to their pastoral ministry in evangelisation.

This reminder comes amidst the recent attack on priests in Milne Bay Province, who were in the provincial capital of Alotau for a presbytery council meeting and celebration of the Chrism Mass.

Bishop Roland Santos, Bishop of Alotau, said all seven priests, including a deacon, received injuries; among them a Filipino missionary was severely beaten, while another young priest was stabbed.

Bishop Santos said they were traumatised but resumed duty because of the Holy Week.

Meantime, Cardinal Ribat reminded citizens to follow COVID-19 measures, as some of this year’s Easter activities have had to be downplayed for purposes of social distancing.

Tags: 
Chrism Mass
Sir John Cardinal Ribat
Archbishop of Port Moresby
Author: 
Press release
  • 72 reads