Clergy reminded to fulfill God's plan

Cardinal Ribat encouraged them to commit to their pastoral ministry in evangelisation.

This reminder comes amidst the recent attack on priests in Milne Bay Province, who were in the provincial capital of Alotau for a presbytery council meeting and celebration of the Chrism Mass.

Bishop Roland Santos, Bishop of Alotau, said all seven priests, including a deacon, received injuries; among them a Filipino missionary was severely beaten, while another young priest was stabbed.

Bishop Santos said they were traumatised but resumed duty because of the Holy Week.

Meantime, Cardinal Ribat reminded citizens to follow COVID-19 measures, as some of this year’s Easter activities have had to be downplayed for purposes of social distancing.