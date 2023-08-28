Church completed after 10 years

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea’s Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, officially cut the ribbon to open the Ramuroka Memorial Church building at Kesawai Village for Kenia Parish, Ramu sub-circuit ELC Goroka, along the Madang Highway, on August 19th.

Rev Dr Urame also dedicated the church building and blessed the altar where sermons will be preached, and holy sacraments of communion, marriage, baptism and confirmation blessings will be conducted.

He said the church building is a testament to Lutheran believers’ faith in action and all those who have contributed in various ways to see the church completed.

Asaroka Circuit president, Pastor Rusty Kiafori, mentioned that the initial construction started in 2013, but due to lack of financial support, it took them almost 10 years to finally complete it, marking it as their greatest achievement.

Ps Kiafori stated that the estimated total funding exceeded K20,000, with the majority of financial support coming from Lutheran members of the Asaroka Circuit and fundraising activities by the Ramu sub-Circuit.

He added that the church building can accommodate over 50 people at one time for fellowship, and they are delighted that the Lutheran church members of Kesawai now have a church in which to enjoy their services.

ELC Goroka Goodnews Director, Pastor Kegi Soweto, highlighted that villages in the Ramu area, on both sides of the Ramu River, lean towards the mission field of the Asaroka Circuit. Ps Soweto recalled that their forefathers, who were early missionaries, traversed the Ramu valleys and crossed the mighty Ramu River to preach God’s Word in the early 1960s. They continue to uphold this mission field, having established 17 to 18 congregations to date.

The following day, August 20th, over 80 children, youths, adults and the elderly received their baptism, confirmation blessings and communion in the new church building.

Asaroka Circuit Pastor Danny Akiro, the main celebrant, reminded the Christians of God’s grace in their daily lives. Ps Akiro expressed that though they have sinned and strayed from God’s presence, through Jesus' sacrifice on Calvary, they are recognised as children of God and must maintain their faith in Him.

This sacrament programme, which took place after 20 years, left the Kesawai congregation members deeply grateful to the efforts of the Asaroka Circuit and fellow church members for making the programme a success.

In total, 87 individuals received their baptism, confirmation blessings, and communion inside their new church building.