Christmas with Cheshire

According to the General Manager for Cheshire disAbility Services, Benson Hahambu, Cheshire started 2023 with Trukai’s support and will end it off celebrating this Christmas.

“Trukai Industries opened this year with what I was always thinking of, which is the signboard in front. That was our first change for this year, throughout the year we were working ourselves building our systems,” said Hahambu.

Ambassadors for Trukai Industries were also present to share their Christmas celebrations some are for the very first time with Cheshire.

“It’s always a privilege and honour from the Healthy Food Co. to come and spend the day with residents, guests and staff of Cheshire disAbility Services. You are a great example of preservation, determination and strength,” said Chef Julz Henao.

“This is a celebration period and I have never been to one of these events and this is the first of its kind. I’ve always wanted to work with people with disability and hopefully in the future when I retire and hang up my boots, I’d like to help our brothers and sisters”, added PNG Weightlifter, Dika Toua.

During the holiday season, Cheshire will have 20 volunteer students from tertiary schools who will assist with more physical work to keep the Cheshire clean and colourful with flowers planted.