Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

In Port Moresby, residents turned up at their respective churches to celebrate the historical day.

Easter Sunday falls on the first Sunday of April every year where Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This day occurred over 2,000 years ago on the third day after Jesus’ burial.

Christians all over the world and Papua New Guineans have been observing the Holy Week.

The Holy Week began with Palm Sunday symbolising Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, Holy Thursday symbolising Jesus’ last supper with his disciples and Good Friday, symbolising the day he was crucified by the Romans on Mt Calvary.

This Easter week has been tough on Christians as the COVID-19 restrictions affected congregations’ gatherings to reflect on their Christian lives.

Few churches in Port Moresby encouraged members to observe the holy week in their homes while others hosted two masses/services on Easter Sunday.

In his Easter message to the World, Pope Francis has encouraged Christians not to be afraid during this pandemic as the angel who assured Jesus in Galilee is with them and will fulfill their expectations, dry their tears and replace their tears with hope.