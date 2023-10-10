Chinese Doctor leaves PNG

Dr Liu is Deputy Team Leader of the 12th China Medical Team in PNG. This is the second time Dr. Liu had come to PNG as part of a China Medical Team and this time he was the Deputy Team Leader.

Dr. Liu had spent the last two years and seven months in providing leadership to the local medical teams in the area of paediatrics and neonatology caring for the welfare of babies and children including surgery using high technology equipment such as the ventilator and the minimally invasive surgery.

Though most of his deployment was at the Port Moresby General Hospital in the Paediatric Department, where he had taught skills to doctors and nurses, he had also been visiting provincial hospitals around the country.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Paediatric Doctors and Nurses at the Port Moresby General Hospital to say farewell to a doctor who has imparted invaluable medical knowledge in their profession of saving lives, especially of new born babies as well as developing a close friendship with each other.

Dr. Liu opened opportunities for paediatric nurses and doctors to engage in specialized training in China, such as Manager Nursing at the Paediatric Department, Sister Philma Kuman who proudly announced that it was because of Dr. Zhenqiu Liu that she was able to go to China for an exchange training trip.

He imparted medical skills and knowledge at Port Moresby General Hospital and among the health fraternity in Kavieng and other provinces over the past 2 years and 7 months.

During the farewell, Dr. Liu recalled the frightening experience he had in dealing with COVID-19 onhis arrival and also being engaged in administering the immunization firstly to Chinese citizens in PNG and then to others, when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

As an Associate Professor of pediatrics and a consultant neonatologist, Dr. Liu saved lives of infants at the Port Moresby General Hospital, by applying skills in the use of modern technology such as minimally invasive surgery and the saving of Baby Taylor, through the innovative use of the ventilator.

The visit was under a China-Papua New Guinea Friendship that has seen China sending a medical team to Port Moresby General Hospital to assist the local medical fraternity and for training and mentoring of staff and students.

“I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your help, your kindness, your understanding, your cooperation, you help, your friendship and everything you had done to me. You have made my life different.” Said Dr. Liu.

Dr. Rolland Barnabas, Paediatric Consultant of the PMGH was emotional when saying his farewell as he personally benefited from Dr. Liu’s influence when he needed a critical life-saving operation and treatment.

“As someone who has been in the nursery for the last 10 years, in terms of our capacity building, improving our health care workers, improving our systems, making sure that it works properly, and you’ve come across, China Medical Team and we thank our government for this wonderful relationship that we’ve established with China,” Dr. Rolland Barnabas, Consultant Pediatrician said.

Dr. Liu Zhenqiu extended his gratitude to his PNG colleagues at the SCN with household equipment and groceries as a token of friendship and appreciation.