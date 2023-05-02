Cheshire working on improving access

Apart from this launch the four programs run under CdS are; community based rehabilitation, Inclusive Education and Early Childhood Intervention, Protection Care Unit were they are currently taking care of 15 persons with special needs and Young Voices who will be putting in the detailed plan and starting off next week onwards.

CdS General Manager, Benson Hahambu, stated that CdS is working ways to improve access to services especially Sexual Reproductive Health and Family Planning.

“Cheshire Disability Services is fully funded by donations from business houses and to see a partnership that works well in helping mobilizing resources and building or shaping the infrastructure for service delivery is something we really appreciate.

“So for Cheshire disability our reach is generally around NCD, going out to Motu Koitabu villages, parts of Central Province and we are going to utilize this partnership that we have established and now that we have nurse stations here, those that cannot come in we will continue to utilize where their existing services to refer our clients to the clinics out there.

“Likewise if they come across those that need severe interventions they will also refer them to us. That is how this partnership will benefit those living with disability,” he stated.