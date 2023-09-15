Changes to maternity leave welcomed

This is the overwhelming feedback stakeholders expressed during the consultations on the Review of the Employment Laws (Employment Act 1978) – Maternity Leave In PNG.

“The Review is timely and well overdue, at least that’s what we are hearing from stakeholders,” Secretary of Constitutional & Law Reform Commission, Dr. Mange Matui said.

He said that the Employment Act 1978, currently does not provide for paid maternity leave instead it only provides for time taken off which is the minimum requirement. Adding that it is a critical matter facing especially the private sector as opposed to the public sector.

However, Dr Matui said it was also pleasing to note from the consultations that some private sector companies have gone beyond the minimum requirement by paying 12 weeks maternity leave similar to the public sector.

He further said other concerns the stakeholders raised include disparity on the terms and conditions of employment contracts of citizens and non-citizens, the issue of pregnancy being used as grounds for termination and the need for relevant government agencies to monitoring of foreign national workers from breaching their terms and conditions in taking up reserved jobs.

“The views collect are the practical realities on the ground and our job is to make sure we propose recommendations for law or policy reforms that directly address those realities,” Dr. Matui said.

Consultations have been carried out in selected centers in Vanimo, Alotau, Goroka, Kavieng and Lae from 13th of August to 8th of September 2023, with good attendance from the private sector, NGOs, Faith Based Organizations private, schools, semi-government research groups and women groups.

Final consultation will take place in NCD from September 19th - 21st, before work begins on compiling a final report before presentation to the Government.

The Review was launched on 29th August 2023, to review the outdated employment laws of PNG on maternity leave.