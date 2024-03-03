Cervical cancer clinic opens in NIP

The Stellamaris Cervical Cancer Screening clinic was officially opened on Friday, March 1st 2024 by New Ireland Provincial Hospital chief executive officer Dr. Stennard Hiashiri, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist at the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority Dr. Paula Zzferio, New Ireland Acting Provincial Administrator Richard Andia and witnessed by Provincial Executive Council Chairlady for Health, Misbil Nelson.

New Ireland becomes the second province in the country after Western Highlands Province to offer treatment for cervical cancer where women will get screened and treated on the same day using the Thermoablation and Gene Xpert Machine. The Australian Government is funding the Cervical Cancer Elimination project.

Chairlady Nelson commended the previous New Ireland PHA boards and chief executive officers for the leadership taken to roll out the Cervical Cancer Elimination project further commending the partnership between New Ireland Health Authority, New Ireland Provincial Government (NIPG), Church and donor partners.

She reiterated Governor Sir Julius Chan’s call during the launching of the Cervical Cancer Elimination and Prevention Program in May 2023 that this is an impact program that will benefit and save the lives of many mothers in New Ireland.

The New Ireland Provincial Executive Council (PEC) in its decision on 24th March 2023 has directed that the entire functions of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority be decentralized to the New Ireland Provincial Government to enable the province to have direct control and better coordination and delivery of health services from the Department of Health through the PHA to the Provincial Government.

Sir Julius Chan has also registered the proposed Provincial Health Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 to decentralize PHA to the provincial governments as a private member’s bill and is before Parliament for deliberation.

Misbil said a legal hospital board must be in place to efficiently and better coordinate with health workers in delivering health services to the people of New Ireland.

Meanwhile, leading Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr. Paula Zzferio said on average 15 to 30 cases are admitted to the Gynaecology ward at the Kavieng General Hospital every year.

“Majority of patients present late in the advanced stage. Cervical cancer is easy to detect and treated if found. I encourage girls and mothers between the ages of 30-59 to come for screening, testing and treatment.

“The newly established clinic will provide screening for high-risk Human Papilloma Virus (hrHPV) that causes Cervical cancer and offer same-day treatment with Thermoablative therapy.

“The machine gives instant results of cervical cancer, either positive or negative within an hour. We no longer have to wait for months to get the results back after testing.”

CEO Dr. Stennard Hiashiri thanked the Catholic Church for allowing the new Stellamaris Cervical Cancer Clinic to operate out of the church property at Tohain Junction-Kavieng town, further commending the partnerships between the PHA, donor partners Australian Government and the New Ireland Provincial Government.