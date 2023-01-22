Centre changing perceptions

The coaching and training delivered by dedicated skilled trainers prepares the student with a skill to fulfill their dream, and face the real world with confidence.

Highlands Training and Rehabilitation Centre (HYTARC) in its vision to give a second chance to those left behind has done extraordinarily in closing the gap for discriminated to teach them skills to fulfill their dream.

During the 2nd graduation of the Port Moresby campus, there were students from Goilala and Samarai-Murua among the 250 that graduated on Thursday 19th January.

Alex Ambrose, a student representative from Goilala and the Early Childhood Phonics Teacher Trainer appreciated the MPs of Goilala and the Governors for sponsoring a large number of students.

He said about one fifth or 15 to 20 percent of the graduating students are Goilala students.

“It’s a real privilege and that’s been continued with the current governor, Rufina Peter and we also have Goilala Member. So I’m really appreciative to our members and the governor who have sponsored these programs for building and including towards building human resource.” Said Alex Ambrose.

Ward One Councilor from the Gwari LLG in Goilala District, Yokin Amanea spoke on behalf of the Goilala students. He thanked the HYTARC for elevating their status from nobody to somebody in society.

“Goilalas have bad name in the country and also in the city but somehow our leaders they discussed and got us into this school here, HYTARC. The aim of HYTARC is ‘from nobody to somebody’. And now we Goilalas, from nobody we’re making somebody,” Amanea said.

The Founder and Director appreciated those MPs who assisted in paying the tuition for their students but expressed that the government can still do more.