Central PHA launch Supplementary Immunization Activity

To signify the rollout of the program, health workers vaccinated five children between zero and five years old with MR-bOPV VitA. The Central Province Government and Health Authority and Porebada Community witnessed it.

It is an extension of the countrywide campaign, which was launched on Monday 8 May by the National Department of Health.

Central Province has a target of 45,000 children within the eligible ages of zero and 59 months to vaccinate within 5 weeks.

Porebaba Ward Member, Lohia Bodibo welcomed the SIA program on behalf of the community.

“There are three things in a life of a person in a community, in a church and in a country as a whole. We cannot separate these things with our lives. Education is one, health is another one and law and order is another one,” said Bodibo.

Project Representative from the office of the Member for Kairuku Hiri, Tau Hera, witnessed the launching on behalf of the MP Keith Iduhu.

He said, “As you all know Hiri-Koiari launched its 5-year development plan last year, and health and education and law and order, are one of the priorities within the plan itself.”

The SIA on Measles-Rubella, Polio and Vitamin A, will be conducted by health facilities that have cold-chain facilities. It is supported by UNICEF, WHO and Gavi and runs for five weeks.