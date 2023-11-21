Celebrating 150 years of LMS arrival

For Hanuabada village, the 26th of November 2023 will mark 150 years since the missionaries of the LMS arrived in Poreporena, Hanuabada with the Gospel.

A week-long program of celebration is organized in Poreporena involving the United Church congregations in Hanuabada, Elevala and Gabi villages.

The history of LMS began with missionaries from led by Ruatoka Koro and wife Tungane, Aniterea and wife Napoua, Henere and Raukopu and others were assigned on a mission by the London Missionary Society to sail to Papua to spread the word of God and to establish their mission.

Through the celebrations, villagers will remember and honor the heroic efforts of the missionaries from Rarotonga to bring the gospel to the village and the compassion of the local villagers Lakani Toi of Hanuabada to accept and defend the missionaries into the village, Raga Tola of Elevala in providing land to settle the missionaries in the village and Arua Daera of Hanuabada who was converted as the first deacon and evangelist to help with the spread of the Good News.

Committee Chairman Dk Frank Guba said the celebrations had an official opening ceremony and will have a closing ceremony at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium with water activities including fishing, Peroveta signing, traditional dances, Island Nights, Choir, Gospel, String Band, and Bible Dramas to take place during the week.

“We are fortunate to have reached this milestone and we want to reflect on the last 150 years.

“This occasion is very significant to all of us to remember the great deeds of these noble men and women of God and their selfless sacrifices to bring the Good News to our part of the world and the ensuing benefits to our society that unfolded,” Dk. Frank said.

Unlike the previous LMS celebrations in the village, this year will be more special due to the arousal of interest in the younger generation of the history involved to determine the future, said Dk Frank.