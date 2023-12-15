Catholic Parish celebrates in misty Mingende

Beneath the range flourishes the Sambulga, Wauglga, and Kombugl tribes, living alongside the Mingende Catholic Mission station, the nerve centre of the Kundiawa Diocese.

The spirit of supporting the mission work in Simbu remains strong and was shown with individual clans of the three major tribes contributing towards the jubilee celebration with cash and kind, including live pigs.

Speaking during the pre-celebration day on Tuesday the Chief of the Wauglga tribe, Gagku Smakus said supporting the work of Catholic priests in the diocese remains a major duty of every individual to communities.

Mr Smakus said that was because the three tribes in Mingende welcomed and stationed the early missionaries almost 100 years ago, and also allowed their sons to be priests and daughters to be nuns. But they have to support their priests and religious because the Church has been localized, for almost 40 years now.

He said the priests and the religious have left their families to work for the common good for the spiritual and social development of the people.

Fr Peter Kamane of the Wauglga tribe, Pigla clan in acknowledging the support given by the communities said Fr Bill Kuglame, the most senior priest in the diocese with Fr Anton Kuman, has inspired young people like him to take up the priesthood vocation.

Fr Peter who was recently ordained said young priests look upon senior ones for support and always have in the back of their minds that community support for their work is present.

Fr Cosmas, an SVD priest, said working together as a community builds unity, and leads to greater participation and achievement for communities in all facets of life.

He acknowledged the work Fr Bill has done in Simbu, and also to Mingende as a former parish priest.

Fr Cosmas, who is the current parish priest for Mingende, said the level of support and contributions had shown the Church remains alive.

“In return we the priests will put in whatever strength we have in doing whatever tasks that are at hand to completion, and also administering the sacraments despite the struggles, challenges, and issues that we face along the way in our lives,” Fr Cosmas said.

In reiterating what the Bishop of Kundiawa Paul Sundu had earlier said, communities working together is the true show of the Catholic faith.

“God gives to the generous distributor and hard-working persons. God will bless you with more materials to share with others,” he told the communities that gave generously.

“With that I thanked the local priests who are serving the diocese, and more so Fr Bill for making it to 25 years of living and working as a priest. Also thank you to Bishop Paul Sundu for supporting us and caring for us.”

Chairman of the event organizing committee, Fr Christopher Onguglo in his acknowledgement articulated to the communities to motivate young people back into the church.

Fr Christopher said many left the Church due to weak spirituality in living the Gospel values, and the Church teachings on reaching holiness.

Meanwhile, a shy Fr Bill said he was happy that the communities in Kundiawa Diocese have gathered to thank God for sustaining him in his work as a priest in ministering to the people.

“I feel humbled. I cannot thank everyone enough. Together we thank God for his continuous blessings to the Church we belong,” he added.

The Thanksgiving mass on Friday will be celebrated by Bishop Paul Sundu at the freshly renovated Mingende Church.