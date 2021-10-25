Cancer is equally important

Statistics are showing that two women die daily from these illnesses.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop shared this information during the commemoration of Pink Day awareness in Port Moresby.

Pink is the color associated with the Campaign against breast cancer and cervical cancer in the month of October.

Governor Parkop said that cervical cancer and breast cancer are leading cancers for women and girls in Papua New Guinea.

He emphasized that early detection and prevention is better than cure.

“It requires all the action we all must take to stop cancer in our lives and families,” governor Parkop said.

Parkop stressed that a cancer operation is not a guarantee for cure, therefore the government strategy is to get everyone to practice prevention.

He said, early detection is the best strategy to have breast cancer and cervical cancer treated.

Governor Parkop also said as much as COVID-19 is being addressed, we must know that there are equally challenging medical issues that affect us. Cancer is one such disease that continues to cause death, and needs equal attention.