Call To Develop Food Safety Policy

Stakeholders involved were Department of Agriculture and Livestock, World Health Organization, Agriculture Organization of the UN and Department of Health. Each organization shared the safety of food in and around the country and the standards, challenges, trade, experiences and recommendations moving forward.

Department of Health Food Safety Advisor, Aaron Gwamate, stated that Foodborne diseases due to microbial pathogens, bio toxins and chemical contaminants in food represent serious threats to the health of hundreds of Papua New Guineans.

WHO notes that more than 200 diseases are spread through unsafe food, ranging from diarrheal diseases to various forms of cancer. Food-borne and waterbone diarrheal diseases kill an estimated 2.2 million people annually, most of whom are children.

He stated that diarrhea contributes to PNG’s high infant mortality. The globalization of the food trade offers many benefits to consumers but can also pose a threat, as a single source of contamination may become widespread, with global consequences.

Chemical food contamination may cause non-communicable diseases, in particular cancer and can affect reproductive health and the immune system.

Gwamate highlighted the challenges faced in PNG are inadequate commitment, outdated food regulations and weak law enforcement.

He said inadequate capacity for food safety responsibilities and functions in food safety are spread among a myriad of government departments and agencies.

“The way forward is to Develop Food Safety Policy as a framework to enhance coordination among all agencies and bring together fragmented initiatives and actions in food safety.”

Gwamate added that Food Safety Policy articulates as a key strategy and the development of Food safety legislation is also critical to food safety.