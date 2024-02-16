Bundi health centre delivers first triplets

The triplets were born to Arum and Gidion Peter from Kobwum, ward 13, of Bundi local level government.

It is a four-hour walk from Kobwum to Brahman Health Centre.

Officer-in-charge, Sr Stella Mondia, said the birth of the triplets is a first in the area, and she was ecstatic that it was a safe delivery.

“The couple were lucky to come to the health centre for delivery and we were able to assist,” Sr Mondia said.

Sr Mondia said due to the distance and road condition, Arum came to the health centre for antenatal checks only once until the time of delivery. This is a common trend for a lot of pregnant women, especially in the Bundi area. The distance and weather prove too daunting for expectant mothers.

The father of the new babies, Gideon, said: “I never thought I would have triplets, daughters and I thank God for blessing me with three girls. I’m also thankful to the nurses who helped my wife, and my brother-in-law who contacted the Bundi LLG manager to assist my wife with his vehicle to help us travel to Brahman, especially given the bad road condition.”

Sr Fiona Bau, who delivered the babies, said it was also her first time to deliver triplets. She thanked God for a safe delivery.

“They are all identical, with two weighing 2.5kg and one weighing 2.15kg,” she said.

“I want to encourage pregnant women to come for the antenatal clinic as it is important.”