Building Bridges Through Dialogue and Reflection

The event saw the participation of various members of the Salesian family, including the ADMA, Past Pupil Association, FMA sisters, Caritas, Missionaries of Mary Help of Christians sisters, Cooperators, and Salesians.

The day commenced with a reflective Taizé prayer led by Rica Lavilla and the mission group from Don Bosco Technical School, Gabutu. This prayer session beautifully combined spiritual reflection with scriptural insights, setting a contemplative tone for the event.

Fr. Angel Sanchez, SDB, then led a session of lectio divina, a meditative reading of scripture. Using a video clip, he guided participants through the story of the Samaritan Woman, encouraging them to reflect deeply on their personal lives and relationships.

Following this, Fr. Gregorio Bicomong, Provincial Superior of the Vice Province of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, delivered a talk on the significance of dreams in building bridges through dialogue and understanding.

He emphasized the role of dreams in shaping relationships, drawing on the experiences of Fr. Valeriano and other pioneers in Araimiri, Gulf Province.

Throughout the morning, participants engaged in open and respectful dialogue, sharing their thoughts and experiences. The event focused on inspiring meaningful connections and fostering lasting relationships through dialogue.