BTA receives New Vehicle

PNG BTA, based in Ukarumpa, Eastern Highlands Province, received a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser from Jungle Aviation and Radio Service (JAARS).

JAARS is a global organization that has a mandate to make Bible Translation and language development possible by way of providing different forms of transport services, especially in the most remote and difficult places on earth.

The significant event brought together the BTA Ukarumpa, community leaders and representatives from partnering organizations like SIL PNG.

The donation of the full-kitted vehicle eventuated after a week-long four-wheel drive and maintenance course that was offered to the BTA staff by Land Transport Instructors from JAARS.

“It is an honour to be here today to present this new vehicle on behalf of JAARS. The JAARS mission statement is ‘Reduce barriers, ease burdens and deliver God’s Word,’ and we believe that using this Land Cruiser will help make that happen for BTA,” said Land Transport Instructor, Tony Hinton.

The Executive Director of PNG BTA, Nelson Tapineng received the vehicle on behalf of the organization. He thanked JAARS for collaborating with PNG BTA and for blessing the work of God in this country.

The Language Services Department operates as the core functioning body of PNG BTA as it administers all the language programs where translation takes place throughout PNG. With many of the translation communities based in very remote places, reaching them on time and frequently is mostly difficult.

Director of Language Services Department, Stephen Moyaru said the vehicle will be used to reach language program teams in remote locations in Eastern Highlands and neighbouring provinces.